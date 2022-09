Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about the work he’s doing for the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law to create policies and recommend procedures in an effort to reduce defrauding seniors. If you think you’ve been a victim of a ‘Grandparent’ scam, please contact Kerry at info@peckritchey.com. And as always, Kerry answers all of your elder law questions.

