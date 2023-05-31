Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to answer all your questions about elder law, trusts, wills, and elder abuse. This week, Kerry tells John the best way to handle the distribution of assets when a family member dies. Also, as part of the work that Kerry is doing with the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law, the commission is holding a listening party tomorrow in Kane County. If you would like to attend you can register by clicking here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction