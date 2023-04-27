The great Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich joins Wendy Snyder and Kevin Powell to preview the 2023 NFL Draft. What does Ed think of the moves the Bears have made so far? And what need does he think the team will target when they pick at #9. The Hamp and O’B NFL Draft Show sponsored by Your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com airs Saturday, 4/29 from 3-5pm.

