This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. U.S. consumer borrowing plunged in April as households fretted about the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and cut back on their use of credit. The Federal Reserve reported Friday, June 5, 2020 that total borrowing fell by $68.8 billion, or 19.6%. That was the biggest one-month decline in percentage terms since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file)