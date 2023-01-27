Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to discuss a recent post from PoliticsGirl about the debt ceiling. Michael and John break down the post to help us better understand what the debt ceiling is, why there is a congressional standoff, and what is likely to happen in the coming months.
Economics Professor Michael Miller: Everything you should know about the debt ceiling
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.