Information signs are displayed at IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak forced more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Economics Professor Lawrence Officer of University of Illinois at Chicago joins Ilyce to talk about what could happen to Americans as a result of the conclusion of the unemployment stimulus of $600. He shares why the Coronavirus pandemic isn’t the cause of the current economic issues, and why there would be a much worse problem if the state rolled back a phase.