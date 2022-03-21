Dr. Willie Wilson joins John Williams to talk about his second gas giveaway happening this Thursday at 7:00 am. You can see a list off all the participating gas stations here. Dr. Wilson also talks about last week’s event and the traffic disruptions that the giveaway caused.
Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away more gas this Thursday
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.