Dr. Rena Carlson joins Steve Dale, in for John Williams, to talk about the holiday decorations that are dangerous for household pets and the respiratory illness that has been getting dogs sick. Dr. Carlson also answers listeners calls and texts about vaccines and mercury poisoning.
Dr. Rena Carlson: What Christmas decorations are dangerous for your pets
