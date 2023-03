Dr. Amar Pattani, family dentist at Main Street Smiles at 312 W Main Street in Barrington, joins John Williams to talk about how they are using Botox to relieve pain around the head and neck and to discuss the safety of the DIY teeth scaling trend that is going viral on TikTok. Dr. Pattani also answers all of your dental-related questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction