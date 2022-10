Dr. Amar Pattani, Family Dentist at Main Street Smiles at 312 W Main Street in Barrington, talks to John about why they don’t give out Halloween candy at their office (he does give out candy at his home, though!), the best and worst candy for your teeth, how bad sugar is for your mouth, and the best time to eat candy. Dr. Pattani also discusses DIY dentistry and the biggest change in dentistry over the last few years.

