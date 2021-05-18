Dr. Ngozi Ezike: The amount of behavioral change we’ve conditioned ourselves to makes normalcy that much more foreign

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden is back behind the wheel. And now he's gone, bolting down the track.

The self-described “car guy” took a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michiganto sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The automaker showed off its new electric truck to coincide with Biden's tour of Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the truck will be produced.