Dr. Marty Becker joins Steve Dale, in for John Williams, to talk about Dr. Kwane’s foundation that won him CNN’s “Hero of the year,” how pets of the homeless don’t get the medical care they deserve, and how simple actions can improve their life and prolong it.
Dr. Marty Becker: Pets of the homeless have never had a better life
by: Collin McCarthy
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by American Hip Institute
Click for more.)