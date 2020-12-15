Dr. Allison Arwady, left, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks near Dr. Marina Del Rios, seated, from University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, who received Chicago’s first COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi, right, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Loretto Hospital, a 122-bed medical facility in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Dr. Marina Del Rios joins John Williams just ahead of her vaccination at Loretto Hospital, where she will be the first of the first in Chicago to be immunized of COVID. She shares a message for the Latino and black communities of Chicago who are among those to have suffered the most from this virus.