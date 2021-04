Chicago Cubs fan Stephanie Baich poses for a portrait wearing a face mask saying “I’d rather be at Wrigley” outside Wrigley Field on opening day before a baseball game between the Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Chicago. Fans are back at the ballpark after they were shut out during the regular season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)