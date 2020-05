President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams to explain the real value of COVID-19 testing and the flaws of President Trump’s commentary on testing in the United States. And Dr. Most addresses leaders who are seen repeatedly not following CDC guidelines, and the lack of attention to reporters’ safety at news conferences.