Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator and Coronavirus Task Force member, joins John Williams to talk about what we have learned from the pandemic over the last two years, what we know about keeping schools open amid a pandemic, how she felt former President Trump and his administration handled the pandemic, and if she should have pushed back on some of former President Trump’s lies. Dr. Birx’s new book is ‘Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction