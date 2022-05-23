Dr. Bal Nandra, Founder and Medical Director of IV Solutions and Ketamine Centers of Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about the successful treatment that John’s nephew received for migraine headaches, how they treat different conditions to get the best results, what Ketamine does, and to tell us about an upcoming event at the Serenity Foundation this Wednesday. The Serenity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, aspires to improve the mental health of the community it serves by sponsoring ketamine infusion-based treatment for depression, PTSD, addiction, and other mental health issues to those struggling with financial means and failed conventional medications and treatment. You can find more about the event and silent auction here.

