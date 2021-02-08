Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Allison Arwady: The low number of vaccines available per day is a problem across the pipeline

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady provides an update about the COVID-19 vaccinations at Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Public Health Department joins John Williams to explain why it’s taken so long for people in the eligible group to get their vaccine appointments. And Dr. Arwady shares a realistic timeline of distribution.

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Popular