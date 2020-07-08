Dr. Allison Arwady: The 19-29 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago. Officials announced that the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China involves the man married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)