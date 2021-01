Dr. Allison Arwady, left, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks near Dr. Marina Del Rios, seated, from University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, who received Chicago’s first COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi, right, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Loretto Hospital, a 122-bed medical facility in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins John Williams to explain the order of vaccinations in the city. That includes when teachers will get theirs. And she gives her take on the transmission rates at Chicago Public Schools and restaurants and bars.

To access COVID Coach and the website Dr. Arwady mentions in this interview, visit: www.chicago.gov/coronavirus