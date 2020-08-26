Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health joins John Williams to explain how people should decide on going to activities like the movies or a restaurant. And she addresses Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision to enforce masks in restaurants and bars upon interactions with waitstaff.
Dr. Allison Arwady: ‘Most of the COVID spread that we’re seeing is from…individual decisions people are making’
