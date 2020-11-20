Dr. Allison Arwady: Double down on the known coronavirus preventions

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks to reporters about the measures first responders are taking to protect themselves and the public from COVID-19, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins John Williams to explain the restrictions and how strict people should be about stopping gatherings. Plus, Dr. Arwady pinpoints the concern with restaurants being a place of a high infection rate, and gives out a hashtag to help out the restaurant business.