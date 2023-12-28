Steve Dale, filling in for John Williams, talks with Binny’s Wine Director Doug Jeffirs and asks him about the best bubbly we can find at all price ranges and what sorts of things we can look for when trying to find the best winter beers.
Doug Jeffirs: Champagne and winter beers at Binny’s
by: Collin McCarthy
