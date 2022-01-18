Do we finally know who betrayed Anne Frank?

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Tourists are reflected in the window of the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam, on June 15, 2015. (Photo by Lex van Lieshout / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by LEX VAN LIESHOUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Retired FBI Special Agent Vince Pankoke joins John to talk about his tireless work investigating how Anne Frank and her family were discovered by Nazi authorities in the Netherlands. A book by Rosemary Sullivan based on the investigation, “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: a Cold Case Investigation” is out now.

