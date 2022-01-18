Do we finally know who betrayed Anne Frank?

Retired FBI Special Agent Vince Pankoke joins John to talk about his tireless work investigating how Anne Frank and her family were discovered by Nazi authorities in the Netherlands. A book by Rosemary Sullivan based on the investigation, “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: a Cold Case Investigation” is out now.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
