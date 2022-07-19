Austin Berg, Vice President of Marketing, Illinois Policy Institute, joins John to talk about the City Council voting tomorrow on the speed camera threshold. Mayor Lightfoot wants to keep the speed camera threshold at 6 mph over the speed limit, while others want to raise the threshold to 10 mph over the speed limit. But is the lower threshold actually keeping people safe? Or is this just a cash grab that hurts residents?

