Vincent Anzalone, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about a dispute he’s having with Peoples Gas over a gas regulator that was installed in front of a door at his home in Lakeview. Peoples gas says they can move it, but it would cost $8,000. Vincent says he never agreed to the location of the regulator so he shouldn’t be responsible for the cost of moving it.

Peoples Gas released a statement saying:

PEOPLES GAS STATEMENT: The door was not in that location when our equipment was installed in 2021. The building renovation later added the door behind the equipment. When renovating, building owners and their contractors need to account for the location of utility equipment. If utility equipment needs to be moved due to a property owner’s construction, Illinois law requires the owner be responsible for the costs. We are working with the property owner.