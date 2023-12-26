Legendary singer Dionne Warwick joins Steve Dale, in for John Williams, to talk about her evening at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and her awkward interaction with President Biden. Listen in while the two discuss her illustrious career and how her meeting with Elvis resulted in a lot of record sales.
Dionne Warwick gets honored at the Kennedy Center
by: Collin McCarthy
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.