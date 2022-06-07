Linze Rice, writer, photographer and small business owner, joins John Williams to explain how she says her business, The Ta Ta Top, was ripped off by famed fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.
Did a renowned fashion designer rip off a Chicago-area small business?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Linze Rice during a 2019 visit to WGN Radio (Elif Geris / WGN Radio)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.