Author and DePaul University History professor Dr. Thomas Mockaitis joins John Williams to discuss the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and 2 teachers on Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Mockaitis talks about the amount of school shootings in the U.S. compared to other countries, and why the U.S. needs stricter gun control laws.
DePaul professor Thomas Mockaitis: ‘You can’t take something written in the age of the musket and apply it to the age of the AR-15’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.