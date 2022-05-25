Author and DePaul University History professor Dr. Thomas Mockaitis joins John Williams to discuss the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and 2 teachers on Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Mockaitis talks about the amount of school shootings in the U.S. compared to other countries, and why the U.S. needs stricter gun control laws.

