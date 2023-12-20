Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins Wendy Snyder in for John Williams to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. This week, the Oscar hopeful starring and directed by Bradley Cooper about the life of Leonard Bernstein called Maestro will come to Netflix, Percy Jackson and the Olympians release their first two episodes on Disney+, a new sitcom starring Jon Cryer called Extended Family will hit streaming platforms, and more!
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben | An Oscar hopeful, more Percy Jackson and Jon Cryer
by: Ashley Bihun, Collin McCarthy
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.