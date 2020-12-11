Salvation Army Radiothon with John Williams
December 16 2020 10:00 am

Dean Richards on having COVID: ‘This is a real sneaky, sneaky virus’

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Dean Richards
05.27.16. Chicago, IL. WGN-AM Radio Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Photo by Glenn Kaupert, © 2016.

Dean Richards joins John Williams to describe how he has been feeling since his COVID diagnosis. And he shares a message of caution, specific to his experience.

