Just a few weeks ago, John Williams was joined by author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to sample and showcase items from Dom’s Kitchen and Market’s holiday catering menu. Fortunately for us, there was a lot more from their menu to try.

  • Dawn presents the Dom’s spread like Willy Wonka welcoming you to his chocolate factory
  • Dawn on-air, educating our listeners on healthy eating
  • John doesn’t know where to start with this spread
  • Grilled sirloin steak
  • Lemon grilled chicken
  • Herb grilled salmon
  • Hearth roasted fingerling potatoes
  • Roasted BBQ carrots
  • Roasted Sicilian curry cauliflower
  • Sweet chili brussels sprouts
  • Mini Frudité (fruit platter)
  • Kinzie dessert platter
  • Dawn and John answering listener questions
  • We always come away smarter after listening to Dawn.
  • Fun with fruit platters!

As you swipe through the photos from our latest healthy spread, listen to hear John and Dawn discuss the items dropped off by Dom’s and more healthy tips for the holiday season.

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Dom’s Kitchen and Market is located in Lincoln Park and Old Town. Follow them on Instagram for more!

Recent Posts

John Williams

Click for more