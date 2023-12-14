Just a few weeks ago, John Williams was joined by author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to sample and showcase items from Dom’s Kitchen and Market’s holiday catering menu. Fortunately for us, there was a lot more from their menu to try.
As you swipe through the photos from our latest healthy spread, listen to hear John and Dawn discuss the items dropped off by Dom’s and more healthy tips for the holiday season.
Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio
Dom’s Kitchen and Market is located in Lincoln Park and Old Town. Follow them on Instagram for more!