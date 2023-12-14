Just a few weeks ago, John Williams was joined by author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to sample and showcase items from Dom’s Kitchen and Market’s holiday catering menu. Fortunately for us, there was a lot more from their menu to try.

Dawn presents the Dom’s spread like Willy Wonka welcoming you to his chocolate factory

Dawn on-air, educating our listeners on healthy eating

John doesn’t know where to start with this spread

Grilled sirloin steak

Lemon grilled chicken

Herb grilled salmon

Hearth roasted fingerling potatoes

Roasted BBQ carrots

Roasted Sicilian curry cauliflower

Sweet chili brussels sprouts

Mini Frudité (fruit platter)

Kinzie dessert platter

Dawn and John answering listener questions

We always come away smarter after listening to Dawn.

Fun with fruit platters!

As you swipe through the photos from our latest healthy spread, listen to hear John and Dawn discuss the items dropped off by Dom’s and more healthy tips for the holiday season.

Dom’s Kitchen and Market is located in Lincoln Park and Old Town. Follow them on Instagram for more!