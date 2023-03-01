Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about a new program that could help first time homebuyers, who can be considered a first time homebuyer by the government, some lending tips for listeners going through a divorce, why many homeowners are reluctant to sell right now, and what you can do if your student loans are in default. David also answers all of your mortgage and real estate questions.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.