Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about today’s jobs report and how that will impact mortgage interest rates, the scary increase in credit card debt, how banking failures will impact the economy, if now is a good time to list your home, and financial literacy training that he’s offering to schools, religious organizations, and seniors.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.