Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about the amount of debt people are carrying, what people can do to get out of debt, how inflation is impacting retirement, the latest on the proposal to hike the tax on million-dollar home sales in Chicago, and what you need to know about a jury in Kansas City finding the National Association of Realtors and some of the largest real estate brokers in the country guilty of colluding to inflate real estate commissions.

