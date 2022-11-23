Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about the rough year for the mortgage industry, what you need to know if you are looking to buy or refinance a home right now, how a third of U.S. small businesses could not pay their rent last month, how much the economy is impacted by the real estate industry and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac eliminating barriers and costs for some first-time home buyers.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.