State Senator and GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey joins John Williams to talk about his plan to reduce crime, if he still considers Chicago to be a ‘hellhole,” and a new poll that shows him with a commanding lead over chief rival Richard Irvin ahead of the January 28th primary.
Darren Bailey: Chicago is not the great city that it should be
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Sen. Darren Bailey at GOP debate (WGN-TV)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.