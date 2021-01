Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on as Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks to reporters after visiting preschool classrooms at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

Brentano Math and Science Academy Pre-K Teacher Kirsten Roberts has been teaching remotely since March, and says it’s been working well, though Chicago Public Schools has reopened. Kirsten joins John Williams to share her fears of the potential of virus exposure in the classroom and what is next for her after being locked out of her online teaching account by the schools system.