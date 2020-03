A Police car parked in front of a Target store in downtown Chicago, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a stay-at-home order, the most strict statewide action he’s taken to date in the effort to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. Pritzker’s order follows statewide schools closures, restrictions on the size of gatherings, and an order for bars and restaurants to suspend dine-in service. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)