Alex Bord, Head of Development, Wild Fork Foods, joins John Williams to talk about how long the business has been around in the U.S., their unparalleled assortment of meat, seafood, fruit, vegetables, desserts and snacks, the types of exotic meat they carry, how they help customers plan and cook delicious and affordable meals at home, and how they differ from other markets.
