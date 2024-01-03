Clayton Harris III, candidate for Cook County State’s Attorney, joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to be the next Cook County State’s Attorney. Clayton explains his philosophy about crime in Chicago, how he assesses Kim Foxx’s performance, the importance of dealing with the root causes of crime, what he thinks of the end of cash bail, how he will hold criminals accountable appropriately.
Cook County state’s attorney candidate Clayton Harris III: ‘We can be safe and just at the same time by holding everyone accountable appropriately’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
