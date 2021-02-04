Cook County Health Department updates us on vaccine registration

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

A nurse at Saint Anthony Hospital administers Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to a hospital worker at the facility in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cook County Health Department Senior Medical Officer and co-lead Dr. Kiran Joshi joins John Williams to share ways to get the COVID vaccine, whose very high demand has surpassed its supply. The phone number to call when making a vaccination appointment is 833-308-1988.

