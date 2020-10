FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2012 file photo, election worker Charlotte Hall, left, hands a voting receipt to Michelle Cunningham after Cunningham casts her ballot during early voting at a polling station in Chicago. As Illinois voters are beginning to cast their ballots by mail for the Nov. 4, 2014, election for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and state legislative seats, regular voter registration in Illinois draws to a close Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. But other types of registration have been extended under a new state law passed by the Democrat-controlled Legislature last spring. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)