Consumer Reports on hailing a ride share in the time of COVID

Luis Hidalgo, left, watches as Joel Rios installs a plastic barrier in his car to protect himself and his passengers from the new coronavirus in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Hidalgo, who drives sometimes for Uber, said he has not worked for two months for fear of the coronavirus but mounting bills have forced him back to work; he hopes the plastic barrier will keep him and his passengers safe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)