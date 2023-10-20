Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, joins John Williams to talk about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the civilian deaths of Palestinians in Gaza, and his thoughts on President Biden’s speech addressing the conflict.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, joins John Williams to talk about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the civilian deaths of Palestinians in Gaza, and his thoughts on President Biden’s speech addressing the conflict.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.