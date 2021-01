Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., talks to reporters in the Rotunda as he waits for Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett to lead the Democratic House impeachment managers to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Hamline University constitutional law professor David Schultz joins John Williams to describe his upcoming book, The Role of Generations in American Politics, on what is to come now that the Baby Boomers are on their way out of politics. And Professor Schultz tells John why President Trump won’t necessarily be barred from running again, even if convicted upon impeachment.