Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi: “There should not be a pause in relief to” those who need help getting food

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi with John WIlliams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams to break down the next round of the stimulus package, called the HEROES Act, and responds to Congressman Darin LaHood’s reaction to it. Then, Congressman Krishnamoorthi weighs in on the Cash Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations Act and lays out the Oversight Committee’s investigation into airline insurance claims.

