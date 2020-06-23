Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘A lot of experts think we have to increase [testing] a lot more’

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)