Come to Traverse City for fun fall memories!

Nothing better than the Midwest! For this week’s segment of Best of the Midwest, we are joined with Trever Tkash, President and CEO for Traverse City Michigan. Trever comes on the show and tells us all about the amazing things that Traverse City has to offer. Wonderful beaches, Sleeping Bear Dunes, and plenty of restaurants and wineries to satisfy you. With a beautiful landscape and plenty of fun fall activities for the whole family, come see what all the hype is about!
