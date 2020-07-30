Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

College Of DuPage President breaks down what a college fall semester will look like

College of DuPage (Chuck Berman / Chicago Tribune)

John Williams is joined with the College of DuPage President, Dr. Brian Caputo, to talk about the uptick in enrollment for this upcoming fall semester and what those students would expect when they go and get their education with COD in a world with COVID-19.

