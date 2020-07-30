John Williams is joined with the College of DuPage President, Dr. Brian Caputo, to talk about the uptick in enrollment for this upcoming fall semester and what those students would expect when they go and get their education with COD in a world with COVID-19.
College Of DuPage President breaks down what a college fall semester will look like
by: ashleybihunwgnamPosted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.